Cong slams Amit Shah’s ‘Vote Chori’ charge, cites Rajmohan Gandhi to set record straight

The Congress party on Friday dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that Jawaharlal Nehru became India’s first Prime Minister through “vote chori,” terming it a “blatant lie.” The party cited eminent historian and former MP Rajmohan Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, to rebut the allegations.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a video clip of Rajmohan Gandhi on X, in which the historian clarified that the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) had proposed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the Congress presidency in 1946, and that Nehru’s selection as Congress president and later as Prime Minister was widely supported.

Ramesh said, “The eminent historian-author and ex-MP Rajmohan Gandhi exposes one blatant lie told by the Union Home Minister in the Lok Sabha.”

In the clip, Rajmohan Gandhi explained that during 1945–46, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad continued as Congress president following the Quit India movement, and the question of prime ministership had not arisen.

He noted that when the PCCs proposed Patel and Acharya Kriplani for the presidency, neither Patel nor Kriplani intended to become Prime Minister, and all proposals were submitted to Mahatma Gandhi, who guided the decision-making process.