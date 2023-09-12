Cong slams BJP over reports about 'Lotus' being printed on parliament staff new uniform

The Congress Tuesday accused the BJP of making the "Parliament a one-sided partisan thing" amid reports that the ruling party's poll symbol 'Lotus' is being printed on the new uniform for Parliament staff.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore questioned why the 'Lotus' was being added and not a tiger or a peacock, the national animal and the national bird respectively.

"Why lotus only? Why can't a peacock or why can't a tiger? Oh, they're not BJP party election symbol. Why this fall sir Om Birla," Tagore said on X, using the hashtag "#NewDressforParliamentStaff".

A media suggested the Parliament staff will have a new dress code with the Lotus printed on it.