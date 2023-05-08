Cong slams Manipur CM over violence, says he cannot absolve himself, "his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur"

The Congress on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the violence in Manipur, saying he cannot absolve himself and "his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur" of the responsibility for the horrific violence and killings in the state.

The Congress' attack came a day after Singh, who heads a BJP-led government in Manipur, chaired an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The CM of Manipur finally condescended to meet with all political parties and some civil society groups. But he cannot absolve himself and his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur of the responsibility for the horrific violence and killings in the state." The Congress has been warning of the consequences of what the RSS/BJP has been doing in the northeast, he said.