Cong slams PM Modi for ‘taking credit’ for Chandrayaan-3 success

Congress leader K.C Venugopal on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "taking the limelight" for India's Chandrayaan-3 mission success, saying that all the credit for the historic feat goes to the scientists behind the mission.

In a tweet, Venugopal, who is Congress general secretary (organisation) said, "The excitement and pride of the Chandrayaan 3 landing will stay with us for a long time. ISRO Chairman Dr Somanath’s leadership truly created history and we extend our hearty congratulations to him and his team."

Slamming the Prime Minister, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "However, the Prime Minister must answer some for his hypocrisy. You were quick to come on screen and take credit after the landing, but why has your government failed so terribly in supporting the scientists and the ISRO? Why did the HEC engineers who worked on Chandrayaan 3 not receive their salaries for the last 17 months? Why did you cut the budget for such crucial missions by 32 per cent?"