Cong to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in MP Assembly session

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader has said.



The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, MP Assembly's principal secretary A P Singh said on Sunday. State Congress president Kamal Nath told party MLAs at his residence on Sunday that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, "which has failed on every front," a party release said.



The Congress has already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion.



In the 230-member House, the BJP has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the smooth running of the session.



"In the all-party meeting chaired by the Speaker, a consensus has been reached among the members that the House should run in a cordial atmosphere and more members be allowed to speak," state Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.