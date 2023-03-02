Congress accuses govt of giving Adani group 'undue advantage' in small arms contracts

On February 10, 2021, the army issued yet another Request for Information for an identical quantity of carbines to vendors including Adani Defence, he said.



"Given that our soldiers face an urgent requirement in eastern Ladakh following the Chinese incursions, are you prioritising your cronies over our soldiers in cancelling this contract and opening it to fresh bids? Are you not simply opening a path for another Adani monopoly, this time on the supply of carbines whose total requirement is projected at up to four lakh guns?" Ramesh alleged.



The Congress general secretary in-charge communications also said that on March 3, 2019, the PM inaugurated an Indo-Russian joint venture to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles at the OFB Korwa factory in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) and announced that 'Make in Amethi' is a reality.