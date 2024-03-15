Congress accuses Kerala CM of attacking Rahul Gandhi to please BJP

A day after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacked Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent on the CAA, leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Friday, 15 March, said Vijayan is attacking Rahul Gandhi only to appease Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Rahul Gandhi is facing cases in 12 states, as he is fighting BJP. All these cases have been lodged in BJP-ruled states. Vijayan’s game plan is clear that is to appease BJP and its leadership and that is why he is attacking Rahul Gandhi,” V. D. Satheesan said.

He said that the people know what Vijayan is up to. “He is doing all this to divert attention from his misgovernance,” Satheesan said.