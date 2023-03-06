Congress alleges Chinese national played 'dubious role' in Adani Group's activities

The Congress on Monday alleged that a Chinese national played a "dubious role" in the Adani Group's activities and asked the government if it was not concerned that the conglomerate may be involving that person in important defence contracts.

The opposition party also claimed that shortly after allegations of corruption appeared, the UPA government took proactive action against AgustaWestland's parent company Finmeccanica (later Leonardo), but on November 14, 2021, the government abruptly lifted its ban on the firm.

It asked why the ban was lifted on a company accused of bribery and corruption when the case is still pending.