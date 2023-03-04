Congress alleges govt granted 'monopolies' to Adani Group, allowed it to 'fleece' consumers

But it began to default on its power supply obligations from December 2020, forcing Haryana to buy spot electricity at Rs 11.55 per unit, he claimed.



"Far from recovering what it was due, the Manohar Lal Khattar government decided to approve a supplementary PPA on June 27, 2022 through which it will procure a reduced 1,200 MW from Adani at Rs 3.54 per unit and will source the remaining 224 MW at a far higher price from Adani," he alleged.



"Did you pressure CM Khattar to bail out your cronies yet again? How many thousands of crores of rupees will be fleeced from Haryana consumers by Adani to pay for the BJP's electoral bonds?" Ramesh said.



He also claimed that on March 1, 2023, Adani Power made a disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange that it had signed supplementary PPAs with Haryana's two power distribution companies.