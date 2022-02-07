Congress announces 28 candidates for UP, fields Ashish Shukla from Amethi

The women have been chosen from diverse backgrounds. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier announced that 40 per cent of the tickets would be given to women and had coined a slogan - 'girls can fight'.



Priyanka had said while releasing the first list of candidates, "We wanted to give a chance to the people who have been fighting for their rights, so the real people will get the chance to fight for their cause."



She said that political rights need to be given to the women.



The Congress leader said that the party has tried to change the political narrative of the state and wants that there should be discussion on employment, health, law and order and other women related issues.