Congress appoints 27 more block presidents in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan Congress on Saturday appointed 27 more block presidents, taking their total number to nearly 340 in the state where polls are due next year
The Rajasthan Congress on Saturday appointed 27 more block presidents, taking their total number to nearly 340 in the state where polls are due next year.
The new block presidents have been appointed in Udaipur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Ganganagar, Nagaur and Chittorgarh districts.
"The presidents of 27 Block Congress Committee of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been appointed. I have full faith that all of you will strengthen the organisation further by discharging this responsibility with full dedication and hard work," state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a tweet.
About 400 block presidents are to be appointed by the party, and so far 339 have been appointed in different lists.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines