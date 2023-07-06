Congress appoints 4 new general secretaries for poll-bound MP

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled this year-end, the Congress on Thursday announced four new general secretaries for the state besides appointing four new district committee heads.

In an official statement, the Congress said, "Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal for fresh appointments in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

Accordingly, the party named Manoj Bharatkar, Arvind Bagdi, Vishal Agnihotri and Kailash Mishra as the four new general secretaries for Madhya Pradesh.