Congress appoints Chavda as legislative party leader, Parmar is deputy leader

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Anklav MLA Amit Chavda as the Congress Legislative Party Leader while Shailesh Parmar, MLA from Danilimda will be the Deputy Leader.



It has asked leaders to communicate the same and impress upon the Speaker to see that the the party gets Leader of Opposition post. Feelers from the ruling party indicate that it is not in a mood to entertain the request, as Congress does not have 10 per cent MLAs of the total 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly.