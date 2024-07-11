Congress attacks Centre over proposal to teach 'Manusmriti' to DU students

The Congress on Thursday, 11 July, attacked the Centre over a proposal to teach 'Manusmriti' to Delhi University's LLB students, alleging that this is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "salami tactics" to bring fulfilment to the decades-long attempt by the RSS to "assault" the Constitution.

The proposal to teach 'Manusmriti' (Laws of Manu) to DU's LLB students is slated to be discussed in a meeting of its Academic Council on Friday.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said this is "all part of the salami tactics of the non-biological PM to bring fulfilment to the decades-long attempt by the RSS to assault the Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar's legacy".

"In its issue dated 30 November 1949, the RSS mouthpiece organiser had stated: 'The worst about the new Constitution of Bharat is that there is nothing Bharatiya about it. The drafters of the constitution have incorporated in it elements of British, American, Canadian, Swiss and sundry other Constitutions. But there is no trace of ancient Bharatiya constitutional laws, institutions, nomenclature and phraseology in it'," Ramesh said in a post on X.