Congress blasts CEC for ‘illegal’ Form 6 changes, seeks Supreme Court action

• Jairam's alleges that changes in Form-6 is “completely illegal”

• Election Commission does not have the authority to amend it unilaterally

• 'The power to amend Form-6 rests with the Central Government instead of the Election Commission'

• Supreme Court should take cognizance of this case and decide the accountability

In a scathing criticism, the Congress on Saturday, 26 September, accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, of flagrantly violating the law by “unilaterally” altering Form 6—used by new voters to register. It also demanded immediate suo motu cognisance by Supreme Court and hold him accountable.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Kumar’s actions as an affront to democracy, highlighting that the CEC’s continuation in office undermines public trust. Calling for Kumar’s resignation, he echoed the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion that the chief poll official “turn approver” to redeem himself.

The controversy centers on a late-night directive by the Election Commission ordering special enrolment camps to mobilise young voters. However, critics say the very same CEC introduced illegal changes to Form 6 aimed at hampering first-time Gen Z voters. The altered form now requires applicants to declare whether their parents or grandparents appeared in the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR)—a new barrier that makes registration difficult.

Ramesh outlined three key violations: first, the online form was stealthily changed in early July 2026 without official notification; second, the Election Commission overstepped its authority in amending Form 6—a power vested solely with the Union Government under The Representation of the People Act, 1950; and third, the changes were made without proper amendments to the electoral rules (Registration of Electors Rules, 1960), which requires government action and parliamentary approval.