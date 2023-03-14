Congress, BRS, AAP move suspension of business notice in RS on Hindenburg-Adani row

"Parliament was adjourned for the day because the Government simply didn't want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had said.



Earlier in the day, the Opposition members had staged a march towards Vijay Chowk and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.