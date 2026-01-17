Congress calls for ballot papers in Maharashtra’s ZP and panchayat samiti polls

The Congress has demanded that upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines, citing concerns over transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole raised the issue in separate letters to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He argued that recent elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state had exposed serious shortcomings in the existing system.

Patole said the low voter turnout witnessed in several cities should not be dismissed as voter apathy, but seen as a reflection of declining trust in the electoral process. He noted that several states had already reverted to ballot papers for local body elections to avoid disputes and maintain transparency.

Questioning the continued use of EVMs in Maharashtra, Patole asked why the state remained insistent on electronic voting when alternatives were available. “These are questions being raised by voters themselves. To respect public sentiment, the administration must return to ballot papers,” he said.