Congress calls for probe into tribal unrest over Odisha bauxite mining project
Party alleges legal violations and excessive force against protesters in Sijimali
The Congress party on Tuesday criticised the Centre over recent unrest linked to a proposed bauxite mining project in Odisha’s Sijimali region, calling for an independent inquiry into the protests and alleged police action.
Party communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the state has a long history of resistance from tribal and local communities when mining developments with significant environmental consequences are pushed forward without adequate safeguards.
In a statement, Ramesh pointed to the latest tensions surrounding a mining project in the Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, claiming there had been serious breaches of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006. These laws are intended to protect the rights of tribal communities and ensure local consent through institutions such as Gram Sabhas.
He alleged that the rights of affected individuals and communities had been diluted or bypassed, despite the legislation having been unanimously passed by Parliament.
According to Ramesh, when protests broke out in response, police used excessive force, particularly targeting Scheduled Tribe groups and women, in violation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Ramesh also called on Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram to intervene, urging a transparent and participatory investigation into the incident and stricter enforcement of existing legal protections.
The controversy has drawn wider political attention, with both Congress and Left parties condemning the Odisha government for its handling of the situation. They have alleged that protections under PESA and the Forest Rights Act are being undermined to facilitate private mining interests.
Earlier this month, fact-finding teams from multiple parties visited Kashipur block in Rayagada district, where clashes erupted on 7 April between tribal residents and security personnel during the construction of a road leading to the proposed mining site. The confrontation left around 60 police officers and more than 10 villagers injured.
With PTI inputs