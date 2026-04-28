Congress calls for probe into tribal unrest over Odisha bauxite mining project

The Congress party on Tuesday criticised the Centre over recent unrest linked to a proposed bauxite mining project in Odisha’s Sijimali region, calling for an independent inquiry into the protests and alleged police action.

Party communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the state has a long history of resistance from tribal and local communities when mining developments with significant environmental consequences are pushed forward without adequate safeguards.

In a statement, Ramesh pointed to the latest tensions surrounding a mining project in the Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, claiming there had been serious breaches of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006. These laws are intended to protect the rights of tribal communities and ensure local consent through institutions such as Gram Sabhas.

He alleged that the rights of affected individuals and communities had been diluted or bypassed, despite the legislation having been unanimously passed by Parliament.