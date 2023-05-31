Congress chief Kharge, Venugopal to attend Opposition meeting in Patna

The source said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi is also likely to attend the meeting if he returns from the US trip by June 11.



Rahul Gandhi left for US on May 30 and he will be attending several programmes in US with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives, students, senior technology executives from Silicon Valley on artificial intelligence, to deliver a lecture at Stanford University, and on the same evening meet with the Indian diaspora besides many others.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been spearheading the campaign to unite all like-minded parties to forge an alliance against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had already met Kharge, Rahul Gandhi last month as well as this month.