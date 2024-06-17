Congress cites Army report, says Agnipath to cause huge shortfall by 2035

In light of discussions suggesting that the Modi government may extend the service years under the Agnipath scheme and increase the absorption ratio up to 60 per cent, the Congress on Monday demanded the abolition of the controversial scheme and urged the government to revert to the traditional Army recruitment process.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Congress MP Deepender Hooda criticised the Modi government, stating that the recent election results indicate that the country's people have rejected the Agnipath scheme (which has commonly come to be known as the Agniveer scheme after the recruits inducted through it).

"The Agnipath Yojana is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of the youth," Hooda said.