Who won the war on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram?

A day after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded, the Congress party claimed a significant milestone: its social media reach has surpassed that of the BJP, as its social media head Supriya Shrinate presented data demonstrating the party's dominance on major platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

According to Shrinate, Congress achieved a staggering 613 million views on YouTube during the election campaign, compared to the BJP's 150 million views. This four-fold difference underscores a stronger connect between the Congress' message and the public, with issues such as inflation and unemployment striking a chord with social media users.

Highlighting the party's understanding of the public pulse, Shrinate stated, "We have data that shows what people wanted to listen to and who they wanted to listen to." This insight underscores Congress's strategic alignment with voter interests, a tactic that has evidently succeeded in the digital landscape if the data is to be believed.