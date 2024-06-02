Who won the war on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram?
Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate has presented data ostensibly showing the party's dominance on major platforms
A day after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded, the Congress party claimed a significant milestone: its social media reach has surpassed that of the BJP, as its social media head Supriya Shrinate presented data demonstrating the party's dominance on major platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
According to Shrinate, Congress achieved a staggering 613 million views on YouTube during the election campaign, compared to the BJP's 150 million views. This four-fold difference underscores a stronger connect between the Congress' message and the public, with issues such as inflation and unemployment striking a chord with social media users.
Highlighting the party's understanding of the public pulse, Shrinate stated, "We have data that shows what people wanted to listen to and who they wanted to listen to." This insight underscores Congress's strategic alignment with voter interests, a tactic that has evidently succeeded in the digital landscape if the data is to be believed.
Also Read: Take a bow, I.N.D.I.A. bloc!
Data collected between 16 March and 30 May appears to paint a picture of the Congress' social media ascendancy. On Instagram, the Congress averaged 122,000 likes, far outstripping the BJP's average of 26,945 likes. Similarly, on Twitter, the Congress' average likes ranged from 2,500 to 3,000, while BJP lagged with averages of 260 to 300.
Facebook metrics also favoured the Congress, with average likes ranging from 1,200 to 1,500, compared to the BJP's 150 to 250. Congress' reach on Facebook more than doubled, soaring from 50 million in March to 105 million in May, reflecting growing engagement with its content.
Twitter impressions for Congress rose from 117 million in March to 128 million in May, indicating a steady growth in the party's social media influence. YouTube views saw a remarkable increase too, climbing from 80 million in March to 233 million in May.
On Instagram, the Congress' reach expanded from 78 million in March to 154 million in May, highlighting a consistent and impressive growth in audience engagement. This data collectively underscores Congress's formidable digital presence and its effective strategy in connecting with the electorate online.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines