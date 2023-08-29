Congress criticises BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ set to begin on Sep 3

A day after the ruling BJP announced that it would launch as many as five ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress criticised the move, saying the “people will welcome yatras akin to 2018.”

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath posted a message on social media, which read, “Before the assembly elections in 2018, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken out ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, which was welcomed by the people of Madhya Pradesh by throwing stones. Instead of blessing, the public gave such a curse that the yatra had to be stopped in the middle of the way.”

The Congress leader further added that the Central leadership of the BJP has already divided yatra into five parts.

“In this way this Ashirwad Yatra has turned into tukde tukde yatra and the public will soon turn it into a ruined yatra instead of a blessed one.”