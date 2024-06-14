Centre denies Kerala minister permission to visit Kuwait, irks Congress

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Friday, 14 June, criticised the Centre's decision denying permission to state health minister Veena George to travel to Kuwait to coordinate relief efforts for Malayalis affected by the tragic fire incident in the Gulf nation.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said it was "unfortunate" that the state health minister was not allowed to travel to Kuwait.

"A representative of the state government would have helped to better coordinate the relief efforts. The state's representative would also have been able to help the Union government carry out the relief efforts.

"The central government ought to have immediately given clearance to the state health minister. It was a wrong message from the Centre's side," he said.