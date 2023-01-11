Congress dares Goa CM to prove 'All Party Meeting' was called on Mhadei

Stating that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has made a false statement that an 'All Party Meeting was called on the Mhadei issue, Congress Goa Chief Amit Patkar has dared him to prove it.



He was reacting to the statement of Sawant, who on Wednesday said that opposition MLAS didn't attend the 'All Party Meeting' called to discuss the Mhadei issue and hence they were not invited to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m.



"They have not shown interest in it and hence we have not invited them to meet Amit Shah," Sawant said on Wednesday before leaving for Delhi.

