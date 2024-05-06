Congress delegation meets Delhi police commissioner over edited & fake videos

Yadav, the chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), emphasised the gravity of the situation and said: "We had also given a complaint regarding the same two days ago at Tughlaq Road police station but there was no action from police officials there. We had shared the links of several posts. The videos and posts can be called hate speeches."

Yadav further said that these objectionable handles have garnered a significant following, including members from prominent political parties.

“When there was no action for two days at the police station, we met CP and he assured us of action in the matter. We also told him about different posts on social media,” Yadav said.

Addressing reporters outside the police headquarters at Jai Singh Marg, Yadav said that the matter is of urgency and there is a need for swift action to curb the dissemination of inflammatory content.