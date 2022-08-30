Congress demands CBI probe into recruitment 'scam' in Uttarakhand

"We urge the central government that leaders of the Uttarakhand government are involved in this recruitment scam and a proper inquiry cannot be conducted by any regional or state agency," he said.



"Since the local leadership is involved in this recruitment scam, we urge the central government to order a CBI probe into it and find out the truth behind this scam," the Congress leader said.



Kapri also alleged that the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is indulging in irregularities in recruitment in the state.



Amid the allegations of malpractices in recruitments, Dhami had on Sunday assured of action in the matter.



"We are in favour of investigations in any institution where there has been an irregularity in recruitment and the state government will fully cooperate in it, he had said.



The chief minister said he has handed over the investigation in the UKSSC matter to a Special Task Force which has so far arrested 25 accused.



Those found guilty, however powerful they may be, will not be spared, the chief minister had said.