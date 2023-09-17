Congress demands CM Shinde or his deputies meet OBC activist on hunger strike

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday demanded either Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or his deputies visit Chandrapur within two days to ensure that an OBC leader on a hunger strike calls off his protest.

Rashtriya Other Backward Classes (OBC) Mahasangh activist Ravindra Tonge has been fasting since September 11 opposing any attempt to include Marathas in the OBC category.

Wadettiwar said the state government should give a written assurance to OBC leaders (on not bringing Marathas under the OBC category) and sort out this issue.

Addressing reporters after a rally was organised in Chandrapur to oppose the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category, the Congress leader demanded the Centre bring a constitutional amendment regarding the existing 50% ceiling for reservations and settle the quota issue.