Congress demands thorough probe into Baba Siddique's murder

The Congress on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take moral responsibility for law and order failure and resign.

Sixty-six-year-old Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot dead on Saturday night.

The Congress alleged that the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has failed to provide protection to its own leaders and to the people of Mumbai who feel scared.

Such killings show that the law-and-order situation in the state has failed, the opposition party said, claiming that the government was trying to postpone the election dates somehow through these incidents.

"It is a Government that is on its last legs. With this, the countdown for its exit has begun," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi said the Maharashtra government must take responsibility and order a thorough and transparent investigation.

"The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail," Gandhi said on X.

"Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount," Kharge posted on the social media platform.