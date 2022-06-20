Congress demands total roll back of Agnipath, inquiry into Police brutality incidents against party leaders

The Congress leader also questioned the manner in which the new recruitment scheme was brought and said, "Bureaucrats sitting in AC rooms drafted the plan and asked political leaders to defend it."



Maken alleged that all major decisions of the government had been riddled with infirmities due to the lack of democratic consultations with elected members and the lack of discussions in Parliament.



"Note ban saw 60 changes in 50 days, GST saw 376 changes in 10 months, three farm laws were fully withdrawn, CAA rules have not been notified in 2.5 years and Agnipath has already seen 11 changes in five days.



"All major decisions have been taken without thought, without public discussion and public discourse, only by officers sitting in AC rooms," alleged Maken.



He said in a democracy the most important input for a policy is that of the people and their elected representative and not of a few officers who pass an exam and draft policies.



"Why waste money on elections if elected MPs are not to be consulted, if Parliament is not to take up important matters, and if select committees are not to review major issues?," Maken posed.



Later, Congress leaders proceeded to Jantar Mantar for the second day of Satyagraha against the Agnipath scheme and also the alleged political vendetta in the ED case against Rahul Gandhi.



The Congress will also petition President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Monday and raise the issue of alleged assault on its MPs by the Delhi Police and the alleged misuse of probe agencies to "muzzle the voice of the opposition".