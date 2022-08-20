Congress demands white paper on privatisation of public sector banks from govt

The number of PSU banks in India has been reduced from 27 to merely 12 now, and the government plans to privatise more, Shrinate alleged.



The study by the RBI's research unit clearly red flags the consequences of bank privatisation as it highlights how the cornerstone of government policies has to be public good. So, the standard of efficiency for PSBs can't be profits alone, she said.



Shrinate pointed out that the report insists that large PSBs are better at priority sector lending including infra lending.



Also, it states that state-owned banks have played a vital role in counter cyclical measures that private banks do not implement, she said.



Shrinate said the RBI Bulletin clearly states that on measures of financial inclusion like total branches, agricultural advances and priority sector lending advances, public banks prove to be more efficient than private ones.



The bold decision taken by former prime minister Indira Gandhi to nationalise banks broke the monopoly of a few money lenders and ensured consumers, farmers, middle class and the poor had access to money instead of just a select few very rich industrial houses.



"I have said it before and I will say it again public sector banks are not just financial institutions, they are actually agents of social empowerment," she said.



Underlining three demands of the Congress, Shrinate said the Modi government must lay out a full white paper on the privatisation of PSBs.



"The Modi government must also stop pressuring institutions like the RBI to tow the government line. One has to look no further than demonetisation to assess what forcing the RBI resulted in," she said.



The Modi government must pause, assess and make a public declaration on what it aims to achieve through "reckless privatisation", Shrinate said.



The research paper published in the August issue of RBI Bulletin said "the gradual approach to privatisation adopted by the government can ensure that a void is not created in fulfilling the social objective of financial inclusion".



"A big bang approach of privatisation of these banks may do more harm than good. The government has already announced its intention to privatise two banks. Such a gradual approach would ensure that large-scale privatisation does not create a void in fulfilling important social objectives of financial inclusion and monetary transmission," it said.