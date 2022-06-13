Congress ED march: Delhi Traffic Police advises people to avoid some roads

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for residents of the national capital asking them to avoid certain roads in wake of the proposed march that will be carried out by the Congress party from its headquarters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where senior leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear.



"Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Twitter.



It also asked people to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and the Man Singh Road Junction in the same period.