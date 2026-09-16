Congress flags US link to new UPI charges, says Modi ‘surrendered’ before US

Two days after the Modi government announced new charges on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, the Congress on Wednesday sought to link the decision to the US, alleging that the government had once again “surrendered” before American interests.

“US payment companies have consistently opposed India's zero-MDR policy, and Narendra Modi has surrendered to them,” Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference in Delhi.

Shrinate referred to the US Trade Representative's 2026 report, which criticised India’s UPI and RuPay for being free and argued that this was causing losses to US companies such as Visa and Mastercard.

“The US said that India should increase MDR — they said it, and Narendra Modi has done just that,” she said.