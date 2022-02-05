Congress focussed on providing employment, not on ending one''s arrogance: Priyanka Gandhi

While talking to a man in Aligarh, Priyanka Gandhi quipped, People say someone has been talking of garmi nikalne ki charbi nikalne ki' (eliminating haughtiness).



But we (in Congress) are talking of 'bharti' (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government," she added.



The UP Congress later in a tweet in Hindi, said, "This time vote for those who start 'bharti' (recruitments/employment) and reject 'charbi nikaalne wale' and 'garmi nikaalne wale' (people professing to end haughtiness, arrogance).