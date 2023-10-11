Congress fully prepared for assembly polls, will get 75 seats in Chhattisgarh: Kumari Selja

Selja said that Congress is fully prepared, and “if I say that we have been prepared for polls in last five years then it would not be wrong.

“Today we are going into polls with the slogan of ‘bharosa barkarar, phir se Congress sarkar’.

“On the basis of our works, we will form the government with full majority. We had won 68 in last elections and in the by elections we won three more. In the coming polls, we will get 75 seats,” she said.

“What Rahul Gandhi had promised to the people of Chhattisgarh, our government has fulfilled that, whether it is to farmers, tribals and landless workers nyay. Whatever we said, we delivered. This is the difference between the Congress and the BJP. The Congress never does the politics of lies whereas Prime Minister only makes rhetoric,” the Congress leader said.

“Rahul Gandhi ji does what he says, but PM Modi does nothing except making statements. When Prime Minister Modi went to Chhattisgarh there people asked him for a promise that Nagarnar Steel Plant will not be privatised, but he did not make any such promise,” she alleged.