Congress fumes at ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi for supporting Delhi Services Bill

Congress Rajya Sabha MP K.C Venugopal on Monday fumed at the remarks of former Chief Justice of India and nominated Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi as he backed the Delhi Services Bill in the Parliament.

Venugopal said that it is shocking that he questioned the jurisprudence of the basic structure of the Constitution and questioned if this is BJP’s trick to begin the full-fledged dismantling of the Constitution.

In a tweet, Venugopal said, “Shocking that a former CJI questions the jurisprudence of the basic structure of the Constitution. Is this the BJP's trick to begin the full-fledged dismantling of the Constitution of India? Does it think that democracy, equality, secularism, federalism, judicial independence are all 'debatable' ideas?”