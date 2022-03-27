Congress gears up to launch nationwide protest against price rise

After the hike in LPG and continuous raise in diesel and petrol prices, the Congress has planned a three-phased agitation against the Centre. The party has made it mandatory for its leaders and workers to post the protests on social media.



Congress General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal issued an internal circular to all the state units on Saturday.



"On 31st March, 2022 at 11 a.m., Congress leaders and workers, along with people will protest outside their homes and public places by garlanding gas cylinders, scooters/bikes, empty petrol/diesel cans, etc., and also post these activities on various social media platforms, to draw the attention of the deaf BJP government against the insurmountable increase in prices of gas-petrol-diesel," the circular said.