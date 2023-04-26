Congress has a plan: state unit chief Nana Patole on future of anti-BJP alliance

The Congress in Maharashtra has a plan in place in the event of alliance with anti-BJP parties doesn't materialise, state unit party president Nana Patole said on Wednesday amid buzz about the future of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He was responding to a query on the current political scene in the state and whether MVA- comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress- will remain intact in future.

"We are taking efforts to take everybody who is against BJP; be it NCP or Shiv Sena (UBT), along," the Congress leader told Marathi news channel TV9.