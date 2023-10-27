Congress holds meet to decide names of candidates for Telangana polls

The Congress leadership on Friday deliberated upon the names of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls at a crucial meeting of the party's Central Election Committee in New Delhi.

Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting was attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, besides members of the Committee and Telangana leaders, including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

The Congress had also held a meeting of the CEC for Telangana on Wednesday.