Congress holds protest against BJP govt's 'failure' to curb terrorism in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday, 11 July, held a protest rally against the BJP-led central government's alleged failure to check terrorism in the union territory.

They also protested against Pakistan for "aiding and abetting" terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Waqar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP and its government for allegedly failing to check terrorism and demanded accountability.

"Since 2021, there have been numerous terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, resulting in the martyrdom of 42 soldiers and officers. We are deeply concerned about the alarming security situation in J&K," Wani told reporters.