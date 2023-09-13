Congress holds Screening Committee meeting for 2nd day in Delhi for poll-bound MP

Ahead of the Assembly polls, a second round of meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for Madhya Pradesh is underway at its war room in the national capital on Wednesday.

The meeting is being held for the second consecutive day to finalise the candidates.

Screening Committee chairman Jitendra Singh, former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, state in charge Randeep Surjewala are also present along with other senior leaders of the party to decide on the candidates.