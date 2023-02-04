Congress in Kerala says 'no' to hartal

One of the reasons why the Congress has decided against hartals is the Kerala High Court's order ast month directing attaching assests of the Popular Front of India activists.



The PFI members were arrested for going on a rampage on September 23 in a flash shutdown called by them after the Centre banned them.



The Court, after it was told that a damage of Rs 5.20 crore was caused, directed that bail should not be given if the damages are not recovered and if they do not pay up, their assets should be attached.



The government has now informed the court the attachment has been done and is now wafting further orders from the court.