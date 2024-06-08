NEET 2024 results: Congress in Kerala seeks probe into alleged irregularities

The Congress in Kerala on Saturday, 8 June, demanded a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of irregularities in NEET 2024 results.

The grand old party said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results have raised concerns about the authenticity of the national exam for medical courses, with many students casting doubt on the procedure.

In a letter sent to the Centre, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said many students from Kerala have personally expressed concerns about the NEET exam results.

"I write to demand a comprehensive investigation into the suspicious results of the recently published NEET results for 2024," the Congress leader said in the letter sent to the secretaries of the departments of the Higher Education and Health and Family Welfare of the Union government.

He said it was "extremely alarming" to see that 67 students received full marks, with eight of them coming from the same examination centre.