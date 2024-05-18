Congress, INDIA bloc winning people's confidence, says Shivakumar

Asked about the meeting on drought relief, he said: "We discussed drinking water, fodder for cattle and other aspects. We will also have a meeting on the impact of rains in Bengaluru soon. We will shortly give instructions to officials to fill up dried-up lakes with treated water.

“We have given directions for the officers to prepare a report. The lakes in Bengaluru have dried up and officers are also directed to ensure clean water fills up lakes."

A separate plan of action has been formulated to manage the situation during the rainy season, he added.

Asked about rainwater harvesting, Shivakumar said: "This year we had experience of water shortage. About 7,000 bore wells had dried up. This situation might recur in the future if there are no rains... precautionary measures would be taken up."