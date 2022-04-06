Congress launches 'Azadi Gaurav' march from Sabarmati Ashram

The opposition Congress on Wednesday launched the Azadi Gaurav Yatra from the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to commemorate 75 years of Independence and showcase the role played by the party in the freedom struggle and the country's development post-1947, a kick-off of sorts to the Gujarat election campaign.

A Congress leader said that party president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi have decided to organise the yatra "to remind our new generations about the sacrifices made by our leaders in achieving freedom from the British Raj".

The yatra will pass through four states before reaching the final destination Raj Ghat in Delhi on June 1.

The 1,200-km foot march will cover five districts in Gujarat in the next ten days, Congress leaders said on the occasion.

Hundreds of Congress Seva Dal members attended a prayer meet organised at the Hriday Kunj in the Ashram this morning before embarking on the padayatra while holding the party's flag in their hands.