Congress attacks Buch, questions ICICI Bank over excessive pension payments

The Congress party on Tuesday, 3 September, intensified its attack on SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, accusing her of receiving regular payments from ICICI Bank and its subsidiary ICICI Prudential while serving as a whole-time member and later as Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

At a press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Congress Media and Publicity Department, stated, "We raised three questions yesterday directed at ICICI Bank, PN, and Madhabi Puri Buch. Of these, only ICICI Bank responded, and their response has further unraveled this issue."

Khera claimed that ICICI Bank's pension payments to Buch varied significantly over the years, with some amounts exceeding her salary.

He alleged that Buch received Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) from ICICI after her retirement. Khera questioned how Buch’s retirement benefits or pensions could surpass the annual salary she earned from the bank.

"In 2013-14, she received gratuity of Rs 71.90 lakh. In 2014-15, she received a retirement commuted pension of Rs 5.36 crore. But if there was a settlement between Madhabi Puri Buch and ICICI in 2014-15 and she did not receive anything from ICICI in 2015-16, then why did the pension restart in 2016-17," Khera asked.

"Now if we calculate the average salary of Madhabi Puri Buch from 2007-2008 to 2013-14, when she was in ICICI, it was around Rs 1.30 crore. But the average pension of Madhabi Puri Buch is Rs 2.77 crore. Which is the job in which the pension is more than the salary?" he questioned.