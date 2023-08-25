Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be reaching Srinagar on a two-day "personal visit" and will be joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi next day, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said on Friday.

However, Wani said, the two senior leaders will have no political engagement or meeting with any party leaders in Srinagar during the "family tour." Rahul has been in the Union Territory of Ladakh the past one week and will be leaving for Srinagar after addressing a public rally in Kargil Friday morning, the JKPCC president told PTI.

He said he will be joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.