Congress leader Wadettiwar stresses on creation of separate quota for Maratha community

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said a separate quota can be created for Marathas and maintained that he is against sharing of the existing quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said he was not opposed to the idea of increasing the quota limit to accommodate the Maratha community in it.

"A separate quote for the Maratha community can be created. However, I am against sharing the existing quota for OBCs with the Maratha community,” the Congress leader said.

The Maharashtra government can increase the quota limit to address the demand of the Maratha community for reservation in education and jobs, he said.