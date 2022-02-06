Congress leaders express condolences on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too tweeted, "Her passing away is unbearable loss to Indian Music as she picked all the musical note of the Indian Music and showcased it."



The Congress official Twitter handle, "The passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji comes as a huge loss for our country. Her voice mesmerised millions, and inspired people all over the world. Our condolences to her family, friends and fans."



Lata Mangeshkar, India's most loved singer who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, leaves behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice give wings to the words of poets and the screen careers of legions of heroines.