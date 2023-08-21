Congress leaders hail Ahmed Patel, recall his contribution to party on birth anniversary

Several Congress leaders paid tributes to Ahmed Patel on his birth anniversary on Monday, saying that for years he was the pillar of the party organisation with effective troubleshooting and crisis management skills.

Patel, who had served as a Rajya Sabha MP, AICC treasurer and Sonia Gandhi's political secretary, died in November 2020.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the contribution of Patel.

In a post on X, he said, "Recalling the contribution of senior Congress leader and a valued colleague, Ahmed Patel ji on his birth anniversary." "Throughout his political career, he remained a devoted Congressman, and a support system which anchored the party at all times. His simplicity shall always remain in our hearts," Kharge said.