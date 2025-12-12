Congress leaders mourn passing of senior leader Shivraj Patil

Senior Congress leaders expressed deep grief on Friday following the death of Shivraj Patil, former Union Home Minister and 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha, who passed away at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra. He was 90. Family sources said he died after a brief illness.

Patil is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, a BJP leader, and two granddaughters.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X, saying, “The news of the passing of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil ji is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to the party. His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered. My condolences are with the entire Patil family, his well-wishers, and supporters in this hour of grief.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sorrow, calling Patil “an honoured senior colleague with whom I shared a close bond and many cherished memories.”

He added, “A statesman of great dignity, Shri Patil served the nation with distinction, holding key Constitutional and Parliamentary responsibilities and contributing significantly to India’s democratic institutions. His demise is a profound loss for the Congress Party and for all who admired his integrity, composure and commitment to public service. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless supporters. May they find strength in this difficult hour, and may his soul rest in peace.